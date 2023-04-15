AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azam and Rauf star in Pakistan's T20 win over New Zealand

AFP Published April 15, 2023 Updated April 16, 2023 01:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century while pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20 international in Lahore on Saturday.

Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192-4 in their 20 overs.

Rauf, who took a career best 4-18 in Pakistan's 88-run win in the series opener, finished with 4-27 to restrict New Zealand to 154-7.

Pakistan now lead the five-match series 2-0 with the last three matches in Lahore (April 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20 and 24).

"I am very happy to perform in this match," said Azam, who is now the joint most successful T20I captain with 42 wins, alongside England's Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan.

Pakistan thump New Zealand in Babar Azam's 100th T20 international

"I had two good partnerships and then our bowling was once again excellent. We have got experienced and exciting young bowlers who gave us back-to-back wins."

Mark Chapman scored a battling 65 not out for New Zealand featuring four fours and as many sixes, but lost partners at regular intervals after the tourists made a decent start.

Chad Bowes (26) and skipper Tom Latham (19) put on 44 for the first wicket in 6.2 overs, but as the asking rate soared New Zealand's chase lost steam.

"We have been there or thereabouts but weren't able to finish the innings off, both with the ball and bat," said Latham.

"When Babar plays like that, you tip your hat off."

Azam was the mainstay of the Pakistan innings after he won the toss and chose to bat.

He smashed a six and two fours in the last over to reach his third T20I century, becoming only the sixth batter to do so in the shortest format at international level.

Azam put on 99 for the opening wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 50 off 34 balls.

Azam, whose knock included 11 fours and three sixes, then added 87 for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed, who finished 33 not out as the home team added 65 runs in the last five overs.

After removing Rizwan in the 11th over, New Zealand slowed Pakistan's charge as Matt Henry then dismissed Fakhar Zaman for a duck and finished with 2-29.

Saim Ayub also fell without scoring and Imad Wasim was out for two as Pakistan lost four wickets for just six runs in the space of 14 balls.

Cricket Babar Azam Pakistan vs New Zealand

Comments

1000 characters

Azam and Rauf star in Pakistan's T20 win over New Zealand

Religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

IMF wants more 'necessary funding assurances' for successful completion of Pakistan's 9th review

IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

IMF’s Azour says Pakistan at ‘critical juncture’, calls for ‘decisive action’

FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with acting Afghan minister for foreign affairs

PDM, Imran Khan, chief justice and COAS need to hold talks: Shahid Khaqan

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Yellen says US banks likely to pull back credit: CNN interview

Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army looks to ‘eradicate menace of terrorism on long-term basis’

Read more stories