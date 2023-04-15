StanChart hosts Iftaar for children of ‘HOPE’

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited in continuation of its resourceful initiatives for empowerment, engaged over 1200 less-privileged children from HOPE schools in a financial literacy module followed by a grand Iftaar-dinner.

The evening ended with even more excitement, as all the children present were gifted new clothes to wear on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The programme was conducted with the motive of providing and guiding young students regarding the importance of finance and financial institutions.

Around 150 volunteers from the Bank conducted sessions with the children on how to save money as well as highlighting the digital future of financial institutions.

HOPE is an NGO providing services of health and education in Pakistan through their health care network, formal and informal schools and vocational centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan Shaikh, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan said: “The lack of Financial Literacy is a key barrier to financial inclusion especially amongst vulnerable populations such as youth, women and micro & small businesses. Financial preparedness of youth is essential for their well-being, besides being vital for our economic future.

