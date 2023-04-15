SCBA condemns ‘attack’ on residence of lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly condemned attack on the residence of prominent lawyer Azhar Siddique.

In a statement, SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said they stand with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the institutions. They termed the attack on Azhar Siddique’s residence an attack on the independence of the Bar and judiciary.

They said that Azhar Siddique, besides the lawyer of Supreme Court is also a longstanding member of SCBA. Also, being citizen of this country, his rights are protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.

They urged upon the law enforcement agencies to carry out fair and transparent probe of the matter and to bring the perpetrators of this incident to justice, quickly.

This Association further asserts that every citizen of the country is entitled for equal protection of law and it is their fundamental right to practice their profession without any fear, favor and harassment. Under the Constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen are protected and no one is allowed to violate the same, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023