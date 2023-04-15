AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBA condemns ‘attack’ on residence of lawyer

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Apr, 2023 07:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly condemned attack on the residence of prominent lawyer Azhar Siddique.

In a statement, SCBA President Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir said they stand with the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and independence of the institutions. They termed the attack on Azhar Siddique’s residence an attack on the independence of the Bar and judiciary.

They said that Azhar Siddique, besides the lawyer of Supreme Court is also a longstanding member of SCBA. Also, being citizen of this country, his rights are protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.

They urged upon the law enforcement agencies to carry out fair and transparent probe of the matter and to bring the perpetrators of this incident to justice, quickly.

This Association further asserts that every citizen of the country is entitled for equal protection of law and it is their fundamental right to practice their profession without any fear, favor and harassment. Under the Constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen are protected and no one is allowed to violate the same, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SCBA Supreme Court Bar Association Azhar Siddique lawyer

Comments

1000 characters

SCBA condemns ‘attack’ on residence of lawyer

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

Read more stories