AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ACE Punjab summons Buzdar in another case on 17th

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has initiated another inquiry against the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the matter of constructing a hall at government expense on private land near his residence in the town of Barthi.

In this case, the ACE Punjab has summoned Usman Buzdar on April 17. An amount of Rs 24.4 million was spent on the construction of the hall at Barthi without a land acquisition notice, sources in the ACE said, adding: “The hall has been constructed next to the grave of Usman Buzdar’s father and is being used by the former CM for personal purposes.”

The sources claimed that the work order for the construction of this hall from Building Department Taunsa Sharif was given to Ghulam Akbar Buzdar & Company, a close relative of Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, the ACE Punjab is also holding inquiry against the former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani for establishing an illegal housing society in Rawalpindi named Abdullah City wherein billions of rupees from innocent people were collected by selling more files than the plots on the spot. Both were summoned by the ACE twice but they skipped inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sardar Usman Buzdar Anti Corruption Establishment ACE Amir Mahmood Kayani

Comments

1000 characters

ACE Punjab summons Buzdar in another case on 17th

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories