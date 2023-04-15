ACE Punjab summons Buzdar in another case on 17th

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has initiated another inquiry against the former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the matter of constructing a hall at government expense on private land near his residence in the town of Barthi.

In this case, the ACE Punjab has summoned Usman Buzdar on April 17. An amount of Rs 24.4 million was spent on the construction of the hall at Barthi without a land acquisition notice, sources in the ACE said, adding: “The hall has been constructed next to the grave of Usman Buzdar’s father and is being used by the former CM for personal purposes.”

The sources claimed that the work order for the construction of this hall from Building Department Taunsa Sharif was given to Ghulam Akbar Buzdar & Company, a close relative of Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, the ACE Punjab is also holding inquiry against the former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani for establishing an illegal housing society in Rawalpindi named Abdullah City wherein billions of rupees from innocent people were collected by selling more files than the plots on the spot. Both were summoned by the ACE twice but they skipped inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023