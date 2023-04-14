AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices hit over six-week high as US dollar slumps

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 10:48am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Copper prices touched an over six-week high on Friday, as the dollar plunged after an unexpected fall in US producer prices strengthened view that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.77% to $9,128 a tonne by 0215 GMT, after reaching $9,133 a tonne earlier, its highest since March 1 earlier.

The dollar languished near a two-month low against major peers on Friday after data that showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell by 0.5% in March, and there were signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“While the demand fundamentals for copper remain robust over the medium and longer term, we continue to see downside risk to near term prices on the back of a slowing global economy in the 2H (second-half) 2023, and China showing signs of weaker than expected demand,” analysts at National Australia Bank Ltd said in a research note.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.65% to 70,290 yuan a tonne.

In Chile, the world’s top copper producer of copper, production should pick up in the coming years after a recent slump, mining minister Marcela Hernando told Reuters on Thursday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium advanced 0.61% at $2,381.50 a tonne, lead dipped 0.05% to $2,145.50, nickel was up 1.23% at $23,990.

Copper rises after US inflation data

Zinc was up 1% up to $2,865.50 and tin added 1.46% to $24,800. SHFE aluminium advanced 1.35% to 18,740 yuan, zinc added 1.64% to 22,370 yuan, lead nudged 0.13% lower to 15,300 yuan.

Tin climbed 2.07% to 197,020 yuan, nickel was up 2.69% to 186,560 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices hit over six-week high as US dollar slumps

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories