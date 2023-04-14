Governor approves different appointments in varsities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman who is also Chancellor approved appointments and nomination to important positions in different universities in Punjab.

According to the details, the governor approved the appointment of Prof Dr Humayun Abbas, Islamic Studies Department, as Dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning Government College University Faisalabad for a period of three years.

He also nominated Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique, Department of Environmental Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi as pro Vice-Chancellor for a period of three years or till her superannuation, whichever is earlier.

The governor assigned additional charge of Examinations of the University of Narowal to Dr Luqman Riaz, Assistant Professor (BS 19) Department of Environmental Sciences for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

He also approved assigning the additional charge of Registrar, Emerson University Multan to Mukhtar Hussain, Professor of Botany for a period of three months or appointment of a permanent Registrar, whichever is earlier.

The governor approved entrusting the additional charge of controller examinations of Emerson University Multan to Dr Muhammad Abrar, Professor of Urdu, for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent.

He nominated Dr Syeda Faleha Zahra Kazmi Professor, Department of Persian as Dean, Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, Lahore College for Women University for three years or her retirement, whichever is earlier. Moreover, the governor assigned the additional charge of controller examinations of Emerson University Multan to Dr Muhammad Abrar, Professor of Urdu, for a period of three months or till appointment of a permanent controller.

The governor of Punjab assigned the additional charge of Controller of Examinations of Okara University to Dr Muhammad Tahir Khan Farooqui Associate Professor of Education for a period of three months or till regular appointment to this post, whichever is earlier.

Further, the governor Punjab as Chancellor issued directions to the Vice-Chancellor of Okara University to complete the recruitment process for appointment of permanent Controller of Examinations within three months.

He assigned the additional charge of Registrar at Thal University Bhakkar to Dr Shahid Kaleem Khan, Assistant Professor of Business Administration for six months or appointment of permanent Registrar, whichever is earlier. Faheem Ahmad Khalid, Assistant Professor of Computer Sciences and IT, has been assigned the additional charge of Treasurer in Thal University Bhakkar, while the additional charge of Controller of Examinations has been assigned to Prof Dr Muhammad Kabir, Assistant Professor of Botany.

The governor also issued orders to the administrative department of Thal University Bhakkar to finalize the service statues of the university within 30 days.

