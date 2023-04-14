CM pays surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar Thursday and inspected the distribution process of free flour.

The citizens made complaints with regard to closure of a few centres in the city. Taking notice of the closure of few centres in the city, the CM ordered the administration to immediately open up the closed free flour centres. He directed that the closed flour centres should be opened up for the facilitation of citizens forthwith because due to the closure of few centres public rush on other centres has increased.

The CM talked with a few men and women present in the Sabzazar Model Bazaar and inquired from them about the provision of free flour. Few citizens made complaints about non-verification of their CNICs on which the CM ordered to promptly redress their complaints forthwith. He himself got the registration of CNICs of few men and women present in the model bazaar.

