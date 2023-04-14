AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 14, 2023
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sensitivities are running very high these days

Anjum Ibrahim Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
“I have an antique eight seater.” “Antique or modern I never heard of an eight seater.” “Right the usual is three plus one or plus two, or…”

“I get it so this antique eight seater, is it pricey and why are you using the word seater? I never heard of a sofa being referred to as a seater!”

“To answer your two queries, first yes it is extremely pricey, it has mother of pearl inlays…”

“Mother of pearl as in say the mother of all battles, remember Saddam Hussein said that in his battle for Kuwait and…”

“Right that may have been the mother of all battles but it was really the premature baby of the mother of all wars...wait let me finish mother of pearl is the nacre lined shell in which a pearl is produced and is less expensive than the pearl.”

“Hmmm, and my other query, why are you referring to it as a seater?”

“Well sensitivities are running very high these days and I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.”

“Who cares whether you inherited an antique eight seater or shall I say a sofa that can seat eight and…”

“Because, you idiot, it’s not a sofa it’s a bench, a wooden bench!”

“Ooops…”

“Indeed, anyway as there is no sell by date on my antique for the simple reason that’s its mine to dispose-off any which way I want…”

“Move on you silly.”

“But…”

“Move on I said!”

“OK talking about virtual reality…”

“As opposed to actual?”

“Yes the Finance Ministry took time out of its busy schedule to release a statement informing the general public that Dar virtually attended the IMF meeting with Azour, the head of the department engaged in the ninth review, whereby he thanked the Fund team for support extended in competing the ninth review……”

“But…but…it’s still pending and…”

“And to answer your next question there has been no confirmation from the Fund yet. Now it is possible that Azour’s meeting with Dar wasn’t considered important enough to release a statement or to…”

“How dare you, Dar is as close to Nawaz Sharif as…as…mother of pearl is to a pearl.”

“But all mothers of pearl don’t produce a pearl if you know what I mean.”

“Wait there is still time.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS

