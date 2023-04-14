AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Gulf markets mixed amid US recession fears

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly mixed on Thursday on possible recession in the United States, the world’s largest economy, although the Egyptian bourse surged to its highest since mid-February.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month, below economists’ expectations for a 0.2% gain, and down from a 0.4% increase in February, raising expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.

Fed staff assessing the potential fallout of banking stress projected a “mild recession” later this year.

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.3% lower, after touching its peak for the year, dragged down by a 2.3% slide in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

The Dubai market saw some downward pressures as traders moved to secure their gains, in particular after the Fed’s minutes’ mention of the potential for a recession in the US weighed on traders’ sentiment, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index jumped 5.6%, boosted by a 14.5% surge in Commercial International Bank .

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the bank stands ready to provide support to Egypt, but important to see improvements in business climate.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to finish 0.3% higher, with Retal Urban Development Co gaining 0.9%.

Consumer Price Index Stock markets CPI US recession

