TDAP organises interactive session with rice exporters

KARACHI: Agro and Food Division of TDAP organized an interactive session with the exporters of rice regarding registration of authorized users for Basmati GI on 13th April 2023.

The session was attended by more than 50 rice exporters including Chairman and Senior Vice Chairman REAP.

During the session the exporters were briefed about the procedure to get the registration of Basmati Rice as authorized user. In this regard, GSP section of TDAP has been assigned the task to receive the applications from Rice exporters /Growers and issue consent for onward submission to Registrar IPO.GSP section of TDAP will start receiving of application from 14th April 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023