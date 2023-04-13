AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St gains as inflation, jobless claims data ease rate worries

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 08:29pm
Follow us

U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday as a moderation in producer price inflation and jump in weekly jobless claims brought relief to investors worried about how far the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to tame surging prices.

A Labor Department report showed producer prices unexpectedly fell in March as the cost of gasoline declined, and there were signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

Data also showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, a further sign that labor market conditions were loosening up.

“This is a good indication that inflation is easing and dropping rather sharply. Jobless claims were also favorable news for the Fed,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“Inflation both at the consumer and producer levels are going south, in the right direction … even though elevated, it’s still good news and this is one big consideration in terms of the Fed ending its tightening cycle.”

The benchmark S&P 500 has traded in a tight range this month, having recovered from a selloff in March fueled by the recent banking crisis, as investors assessed the path for U.S. interest rates.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in March, however, core prices remained sticky and supported the case for another 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed in May.

Investors mostly stuck to expectations of the 25-bps hike after Thursday’s data.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, boosting rate-sensitive growth stocks. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc rose nearly 2%.

Economy-sensitive industrial, financial and energy sectors gave up some of their recent gains.

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s latest policy meeting indicated concerns of a recession following the banking sector stress and that several policymakers considered pausing rate hikes last month.

Big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are scheduled to report quarterly results on Friday, and investors will watch them closely for details about the sector’s overall health.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to record a profit decline of 5.2% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv IBES data, in what could be their worst showing since the third quarter of 2020.

Financial companies that are part of the S&P 500 are expected to report a profit growth of 4.3% in the first quarter.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18.09 points, or 0.05%, at 33,664.59, the S&P 500 was up 13.74 points, or 0.34%, at 4,105.69, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 106.53 points, or 0.89%, at 12,035.87.

Harley-Davidson Inc dropped 3.1% after the motorcycle maker said Chief Financial Officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of April.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 80 new lows.

US stock Wall Street Wall Street’s main indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains as inflation, jobless claims data ease rate worries

Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

Eight-member bench to hear SC bill pleas rejected by ruling alliance

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Read more stories