‘Mutiny’ case: IHC issues notices to police on Imran’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the police in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition that requested the court to quash the mutiny case registered against him at Ramna police station.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition and directed the complainant and the area magistrate to appear before the court in person at the next hearing.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry advocate and Intizar Hussain Panjutha appeared before the court and requested the court to restrain the police to take any action on this FIR till the next hearing.

The IHC chief justice said that the court has issued notices and first let the respondents submit their response in this matter. He added that after their reply, the court would issue any direction in this regard.

Faisal Chaudhary argued that even if the allegation levelled in the impugned FIR are taken as gospel truth, the alleged incident as reported had taken place in Lahore where alleged words have been uttered by the petitioner and the registration of the criminal case at Islamabad regarding an incident which actually happened at Lahore is against the spirit of the criminal justice system.

The counsel stated that the petitioner’s mandate and growing popularity have become a threat to the already well-established political forces. He mentioned that after assuming the charge as the 22nd prime minister, the petitioner struggled with the balance of payments crisis which required him to seek foreign aid and in a timely manner made a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He contended that the instant case has been registered by the political rivals. Therefore, the petitioner is eager to prove his innocence in an absolutely false and frivolous case registered with a malafide intention and with the sole aim of blackmailing the petitioner.

He prayed that the instant writ petition may kindly be accepted and FIR No 255/23, dated 06-04-2023, offence under Section 500, 505, 138 PPC, Police Station Ramna, Islamabad may kindly be quashed, in the interest of justice.

