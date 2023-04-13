Khar to lead delegation to Samarkand meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead the Pakistani delegation in the meeting of the “Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan” being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Representatives from the seven neighboring countries including Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will gather in Samarkand to discuss ways of evolving a regional approach to the ongoing situation in the war-torn country.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will represent Pakistan in the 4th meeting of the “Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan”.

