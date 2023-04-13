Case related to Nawaz Sharif: Fawad moves SC against LHC decision

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry challenged the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s decision rejecting his request to be made party to the case concerning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

The PTI leader, on Wednesday, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the LHC, which had rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s plea to become a party in the case.

He maintained that Nawaz Sharif was a “fugitive criminal” and Shehbaz instead of acting as his guarantor “issued him a diplomatic passport”, adding at the time of Nawaz being allowed to travel abroad Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had guaranteed that his brother will return to Pakistan.

He requested the court to order the LHC to make him party in the case and questioned if the bench was “justified to dismiss the petition of the petitioner without discussing the facts and law point involved in the petition”.

The former information minister asked in his petition if the high court “rightly opined that the petitioner is not a necessary party when he is a citizen of Pakistan and (the) matter pending before [the] Lahore High Court involves corruption in (the) public exchequer and public money”.

It also questioned if the bench “rightly dismissed the miscellaneous application of (the) petitioner while not keeping in view the rights of Pakistani people guaranteed by the chapter of fundamental rights of (the) Constitution”.

