Pakistan, Bulgaria vow to improve ties in various fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria have reiterated their resolve to cement relations in the fields of politics, trade, investment, higher education, and people-to-people contacts.

The resolve was expressed during the fifth round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Bulgaria held in Sofia on Tuesday, according to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here.

The Pakistani side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Muhammad Saleem while the Bulgarian delegation was headed by Petar Kraytchev, Director General (Bilateral Relations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways and means to further enhance them in diverse fields.

“They reiterated mutual resolve to cement relations in the fields of political, economic, trade, investment, higher education, agriculture, ICT and people-to-people contacts,” it stated.

The two sides agreed on the importance of early convening of the next session of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission, and active linkages between the private sectors of the two countries.

It added that possibilities to enhance Pakistani workforce to address the existing labor shortage in Bulgaria were also discussed.

Pakistani delegation thanked Bulgaria for playing a supportive role in Pakistan’s active engagement with the EU, especially in the context of GSP Plus status.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed including peace and security, counter-terrorism and climate change.

“The two sides also underscored their keen interest in maintaining close cooperation at the multilateral platforms, especially the UN,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023