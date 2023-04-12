ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Monday, lifted by strength in rapeseed and a technical bounce. Some funds are unwinding short positions, boosting canola, a trader said.

Concerns about late planting in parts of the Canadian Prairies due to cold weather added support, a second trader said, adding the concerns seemed premature. May canola gained $2.60 to settle at $774 per tonne. May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 6,776 times. Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid as warm and dry weather cleared the way for planting in the United States.