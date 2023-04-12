AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine 2022/23 grain exports at 38.8m tonnes

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s grain exports for the 2022/23 season were at 38.8 million tonnes as of April 10, Agriculture Ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry gave no exact comparative data for the same date a year ago but said Ukraine had exported 45.3 million tonnes of grain as of April 15, 2022.

The volume so far in the current July-to-June season included about 13.3 million tonnes of wheat, 22.8 million tonnes of corn and 2.31 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports during April were 848,000 tonnes as of April 10. After an almost six-month blockade caused by Russia’s invasion, access to three Ukrainian Black Sea ports was cleared at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine’s grain output is likely to have dropped to about 53 million tonnes in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021. Officials have blamed the fall on hostilities in the country’s eastern, northern and southern regions.

The government has said Ukraine can harvest 44.3 million tones of grain, including 16.6 million tonnes of wheat, in 2023.

grain Grain Market grain crop

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine 2022/23 grain exports at 38.8m tonnes

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories