AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Credit Agricole urges EU to end ‘unfair’ safety net funding

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 06:27pm
Follow us

LONDON: French bank Credit Agricole has called on the European Union to address what it says is an unfair system of funding for the bloc’s banking sector safety net.

With the sector under the microscope after the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS and the collapse of three U.S. banks last month, the European Commission is due to set out plans to bolster crisis management in the banking system on April 18.

Credit Agricole, however, says that French banks’ contributions to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF) remain a sticking point.

French banks account for 34% of the SRF, Credit Agricole said, describing this as “excessive” and “unfair”.

“No reform of the crisis management framework is acceptable if this issue is not resolved. No prospect of increased contributions to the SRF is acceptable,” the French bank said in a so-called position paper seen by Reuters.

Contributions to the SRF are linked to size of deposits and France is by far the biggest contributor, data from the Single Resolution Board, the fund’s administrator, shows.

UBS shareholders to weigh in on Credit Suisse mega-merger

The SRF was set up after the global financial crisis of 2007-09 as a backstop in case resources at banks are insufficient in a crisis. Funded by mandatory contributions from lenders in the EU’s banking union, it is due to reach about 75 billion euros ($81.89 billion) by 2024.

The European Commission has said its package of reforms will be “balanced” following extensive consultations. EU states and the European Parliament will have the final say on the draft reforms.

Credit Agricole had no immediate comment.

Separately, Germany and other EU states that have institutional protection schemes - a type of industry safety net - have warned that the bloc’s plans next week should not tamper with these schemes.

Credit Suisse UBS Credit Agricole

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Agricole urges EU to end ‘unfair’ safety net funding

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps year of PDM govt

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Sri Lanka again delays local polls, defying court order

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Read more stories