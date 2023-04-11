AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Burnley move closer to Championship title as promotion pack stumble

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2023 11:36am
Follow us

LONDON: Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s brace moved Burnley closer to the Championship title as Vincent Kompany’s promoted side beat 10-man Sheffield United 2-0 on Monday.

Burnley clinched an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation when they won 2-1 against Middlesbrough on Friday.

The Clarets are now chasing the second-tier title and they took another step towards that goal by defeating second-placed United at Turf Moor.

United were reduced to 10 men in the first half when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham tripped Nathan Tella, who was seemingly through on goal.

The visitors held out until the hour mark when the ball fell to Gudmundsson inside the area and he drilled home.

Gudmundsson added his second from close range 10 minutes later to leave Burnley 14 points clear of United with six games left.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu scored twice as Luton climbed to third place with a 3-1 victory over second-bottom Blackpool.

Andy Lyons gave Blackpool a shock lead at Kenilworth Road before Mpanzu levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Luton scored twice in four second-half minutes when Carlton Morris bagged his 17th goal of the season before Mpanzu’s emphatic finish sealed the points.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough are without a win in three games after they rescued a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Sam Bell and Harry Cornick gave City a two-goal lead with strikes either side of half-time.

Michael Carrick’s visitors were handed a lifeline when Aaron Ramsey got on the end of Tommy Smith’s cross with a diving header.

Ramsey turned creator six minutes later as he picked out Matt Crooks for a composed finish to complete Middlesbrough’s comeback.

Ryan Hedges scored in stoppage-time to save sixth-placed Blackburn, who came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Huddersfield.

Preston closed in on the play-off places with a 2-1 win over lowly Reading thanks to Brad Potts’ stoppage-time goal.

Coventry salvaged a 2-2 draw with Watford at the CBS Arena after trailing by two goals.

The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs, with Watford a further three back.

Struggling QPR fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at West Brom.

Adama Traore scored in the 70th minute as Hull secured a 1-0 victory over fifth-placed Millwall, who are now without a win in four games.

Bottom of the table Wigan are eight points from safety after a 2-0 home defeat against Swansea.

Sunderland moved within four points of the play-off places after Dennis Cirkin’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Cardiff, who are only one point above the relegation zone.

Birmingham played out a goalless draw with Stoke, while Rotherham also held Norwich to a 0-0 draw.

Premier League Johann Berg Gudmundsson Nathan Tella

Comments

1000 characters

Burnley move closer to Championship title as promotion pack stumble

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories