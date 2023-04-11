Burnley move closer to Championship title as promotion pack stumble

LONDON: Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s brace moved Burnley closer to the Championship title as Vincent Kompany’s promoted side beat 10-man Sheffield United 2-0 on Monday.

Burnley clinched an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation when they won 2-1 against Middlesbrough on Friday.

The Clarets are now chasing the second-tier title and they took another step towards that goal by defeating second-placed United at Turf Moor.

United were reduced to 10 men in the first half when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham tripped Nathan Tella, who was seemingly through on goal.

The visitors held out until the hour mark when the ball fell to Gudmundsson inside the area and he drilled home.

Gudmundsson added his second from close range 10 minutes later to leave Burnley 14 points clear of United with six games left.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu scored twice as Luton climbed to third place with a 3-1 victory over second-bottom Blackpool.

Andy Lyons gave Blackpool a shock lead at Kenilworth Road before Mpanzu levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Luton scored twice in four second-half minutes when Carlton Morris bagged his 17th goal of the season before Mpanzu’s emphatic finish sealed the points.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough are without a win in three games after they rescued a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Sam Bell and Harry Cornick gave City a two-goal lead with strikes either side of half-time.

Michael Carrick’s visitors were handed a lifeline when Aaron Ramsey got on the end of Tommy Smith’s cross with a diving header.

Ramsey turned creator six minutes later as he picked out Matt Crooks for a composed finish to complete Middlesbrough’s comeback.

Ryan Hedges scored in stoppage-time to save sixth-placed Blackburn, who came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Huddersfield.

Preston closed in on the play-off places with a 2-1 win over lowly Reading thanks to Brad Potts’ stoppage-time goal.

Coventry salvaged a 2-2 draw with Watford at the CBS Arena after trailing by two goals.

The Sky Blues are three points off the play-offs, with Watford a further three back.

Struggling QPR fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at West Brom.

Adama Traore scored in the 70th minute as Hull secured a 1-0 victory over fifth-placed Millwall, who are now without a win in four games.

Bottom of the table Wigan are eight points from safety after a 2-0 home defeat against Swansea.

Sunderland moved within four points of the play-off places after Dennis Cirkin’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Cardiff, who are only one point above the relegation zone.

Birmingham played out a goalless draw with Stoke, while Rotherham also held Norwich to a 0-0 draw.