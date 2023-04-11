Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

A district and sessions court rejected on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition seeking an early hearing in the Toshakhana case against former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today where Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhry appeared in Imran's councils. The court asked the lawyers about their opinion regarding ECP's petition.

Imran's lawyers replied that there was no need for an early hearing, arguing that the hearing was adjourned till April 29 after consultation with the ECP; but after two days the commission decided that it wants to get the hearing fixed earlier.

After arguments, the court quashed ECP’s plea for early hearing and ordered that case will be heard on April 29.

Last year, the ECP disqualified the former PM in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".