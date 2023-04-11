AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

  • Will hear case on April 29
BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2023 11:43am
Follow us

A district and sessions court rejected on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition seeking an early hearing in the Toshakhana case against former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today where Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhry appeared in Imran's councils. The court asked the lawyers about their opinion regarding ECP's petition.

Imran's lawyers replied that there was no need for an early hearing, arguing that the hearing was adjourned till April 29 after consultation with the ECP; but after two days the commission decided that it wants to get the hearing fixed earlier.

After arguments, the court quashed ECP’s plea for early hearing and ordered that case will be heard on April 29.

Last year, the ECP disqualified the former PM in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

Pakistan Imran Khan ECP Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Apr 11, 2023 01:06pm
The ECP has made a joke out of itself
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories