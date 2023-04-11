AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Mushahid floats idea of ‘grand national dialogue’

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
LAHORE: Emphasising the need for bringing down political temperature in the country, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has floated the idea of a “grand national dialogue”.

“Political temperature has risen to new heights of confrontation, which needs to be brought down through talks,” he said. “The PML-N had always opened its doors for opponents to address the issues through dialogue.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said he has proposed a “grand national dialogue” for all political parties to ease the current political situation.

He said the best forum for mutual consultations among politicians was the parliament but unfortunately, the PTI has already tendered resignations from this platform.

Replying to a question, he said in a TV show that the PML-N will continue to wage struggle for the survival of democracy.

On the other hand, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Ahsan Iqbal said that protection of the state writ is possible only when everyone recognises the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said the PML-N government always respected the judiciary and its decision and there is no solution to the current problem except the formation of a full court bench.

Replying to a question, he said if the election in Punjab will be held first, the National Assembly polls will adversely affected.

National Assembly Ahsan iqbal PMLN Mushahid Hussain Sayed

