KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,961 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,111 tonnes of import cargo and 98,850 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,111 comprised of 57,056 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,355 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 21,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 98,850 tonnes comprised of 84,220 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 551 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 779 tonnes of Rice & 13,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7184 containers comprising of 2045 containers import and 5139 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 812 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1684 of 20’s and 1112 of 40’s loaded containers while 15 of 20’s and 608 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, ESL Nhava Sheva, MT Lahore, MSC Michigan VII & Frankfurt Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 ships namely CMA CGM Pegasus, Northern Discovery and Dato Success have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engage by 05 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Carmel, Olympia and CMA CGM Figaro left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship Torm Discoverer is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 83,596tones, comprising 49,195 tones imports Cargo and 34,401 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,777 Containers (966 TEUs Imports and 1,811 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Uranus J, Green Point and Ullswater& three more ships, Al Safat, MSC Munddra-VIII and Simaisma scheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Containers, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW, FOTCO, SSGC, QICT and EETL respectively on Monday, 10th April-2023.

