AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,961 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,111 tonnes of import cargo and 98,850 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,111 comprised of 57,056 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,355 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 21,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 98,850 tonnes comprised of 84,220 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 551 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 779 tonnes of Rice & 13,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7184 containers comprising of 2045 containers import and 5139 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 812 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1684 of 20’s and 1112 of 40’s loaded containers while 15 of 20’s and 608 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, ESL Nhava Sheva, MT Lahore, MSC Michigan VII & Frankfurt Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 ships namely CMA CGM Pegasus, Northern Discovery and Dato Success have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engage by 05 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Carmel, Olympia and CMA CGM Figaro left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship Torm Discoverer is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 83,596tones, comprising 49,195 tones imports Cargo and 34,401 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,777 Containers (966 TEUs Imports and 1,811 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Uranus J, Green Point and Ullswater& three more ships, Al Safat, MSC Munddra-VIII and Simaisma scheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Containers, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW, FOTCO, SSGC, QICT and EETL respectively on Monday, 10th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories