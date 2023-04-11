AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Iran plans to toughen penalties for violence against women

AFP Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament has adopted proposals to toughen penalties for perpetrators of violence against women which could be voted into law within months, state media has reported.

Initiated more than 10 years ago, discussions in parliament led to the adoption on Sunday of the general principles of a draft bill called “preventing harm to women and improving their safety against misbehaviour”, IRNA news agency reported.

The text, which can still be modified, could be formally promulgated into law in the coming months.

