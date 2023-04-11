Sikh protest: India has acted disproportionately

Piqued by the attack on its high commission in London by Sikh protesters a couple of weeks ago, India has decided to punish the UK for failing to condemn what it calls the ‘separatist group’.

The first step that New Delhi has taken is to disengage itself from trade talks with this European country.

Although the Sikh protesters in London had gone too far by taking down an Indian flag from High Commission’s building to denounce highly oppressive tactics that the Punjab state police and central government’s agencies of India have employed against people in Punjab, protests had erupted not only in London but also in Canada and the US after the Punjab police launched a manhunt for ‘Sikh separatist’ Amritpal Singh.

It is not known whether or not all those who organized protests in the UK, US and Canada were demanding the creation of Khalistan, the struggle for which began in the 1980s following the desecration and destruction of the Golden Temple during an army operation ‘Blue Star’ that was ostensibly launched to flush out Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale-led ‘terrorists’ holed up in Sikh’s principal place of worship to challenge the writ of the government.

It is interesting to note that during the 2020-21 farmers’ protest (kissan andolan) in India, the ruling BJP party was seen demonizing the Sikh farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws by labeling them ‘Khalistanis’. But rightwing propagandists’ Khalistani angle had found little popularity among the general public.

That the UK government’s response was plausible as it has acted quite responsibly is a fact. It has held out assurance to India that the British government would certainly review security at the Indian High Commission in London, adding that a policy investigation into the matter is ongoing.

It is, however, increasingly clear that India is reacting disproportionately, to say the least. I request the UK government that it must not succumb to any undue pressure from New Delhi.

The entire world knows that at its core, the rule of law, in English and British law, has traditionally been the principle of “legality”.

The UK is an open, fair and peaceful society. Insofar as India’s society is concerned, it has regressed immensely since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Gurmeet Singh Brar

London

