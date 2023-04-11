Sindh Assembly passes resolution for ‘polls across country on same day’

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution, demanding holding of the general elections in all provinces simultaneously, despite the PTI protest.

The resolution, tabled by PPP’s Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, sought that the general elections in the country should be held simultaneously.

But, the PTI called the move against the Supreme Court’s verdict for holding of elections only in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The PTI legislators staged a protest in front of the Speaker’s chair and then walked out of the house.

According to the resolution, elections in the country should be held simultaneously, which will make the process fair, free and transparent with the caretaker governments in place.

PTI’s parliamentary party leader, Khurram Sher Zaman Khan called the resolution against the Supreme Court’s decision.

MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hasan supported the resolution and said that “this resolution is not against the judges rather for impartiality of the Supreme Court”.

He said that the elections should be held at once in the country and not first in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that “we want to uphold the Constitution”.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said we will respect those who follow the Constitution.

The house also adopted another resolution to pay tribute to the makers of the Constitution 1973 that marks its 50th anniversary.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Sindh Health Minister felicitated the nation on golden jubilee of the Constitution 1973, vowing to defend it against transgressors.

She presented a resolution to pay tribute to the makers of the Constitution, saying that the 18th Amendment also came from her party in a bid to strengthen the provincial autonomy.

In the recent political instability, she said that the Constitution can lead the nation to a solution.

Opposition leader in the house, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Constitution is not followed, which says polls should be held within 90 days after assemblies are dissolved.

The parliament should stand by the Constitution, he said, adding that about 144 terrorism cases have been filed against his party’s central leadership Imran Khan. He also cried foul over his party’s legislator Arsalan Taj’s arrest.

GDA’s Shaharyar Khan Mahar questioned the government over its adherence to the Constitution, saying that there is a more need to abide by the law than debating it. TLP’s Qasim Fakhri also asked the government whether the Constitution is followed. Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani said that dictators made attempts to scrape the Constitution but failed.

The house also expressed grief over the murder of Dr Birbal Genani and Dr Ajmal Sawand.

