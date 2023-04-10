AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields little changed on continued profit booking

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 12:46pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged early on Monday as traders continued to book profit. The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2076% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2120% on Thursday.

Indian markets were shut on Friday. There was heavy profit booking from state-run banks on policy day, and, hence, yields are unable to fall further, a trader with a primary dealership said. “The uptick in US yields is also acting as a resistance point.”

The 10-year US yield was at 3.37% on Monday. Bond yields plunged on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise move to maintain the status quo on the repo rate at 6.50%, following six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence on the economy.

State-run banks sold bonds worth over 107 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on a net basis on Thursday, their biggest single-session sales in three years.

Most market participants now expect a prolonged pause, even though RBI Governor Shaktikanta said the central bank was ready to act against inflation if conditions warranted, and the decision was “a pause and not a pivot”. Nomura said the policy pause will give way to a policy pivot toward rate cuts.

“We expect 75 bps in cumulative rate cuts in H2 FY24 (October 2023 – March 2024), which will lower the repo rate to 5.75% by March 2024.

At the margin, risks are skewed towards an earlier easing, rather than later.“

India bond yields crash as RBI keeps rates unchanged

Meanwhile, US data showed the economy maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, as non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, while data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported.

This has raised the odds of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in May to over 70%.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields little changed on continued profit booking

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Oil steadies as tighter supply balances growth concerns

Israeli military kills Palestinian in West Bank

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read more stories