AIG vows to solve problems of martyrs’ heirs

APP Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:23am
QUETTA: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police and Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Sulman Chaudhry on Sunday said that the martyrs of the force were heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would always be remembered.

The children and families of the martyrs will not be left alone.

Their support and problems will be solved at every opportunity. It is our moral, social and religious responsibility to remember the families of all martyrs on the occasion of Eid, he added.

He expressed these views while discussing the distribution of cash and gifts to the families of martyrs and injured jawans of the Balochistan Constabulary on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Chaudhry paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that police martyrs sacrificed their blood for the survival and security of the motherland and created an eternal story of sacrifice.

Referring to Islamic teachings, he said that a martyr never dies but lives forever and expresses his desire for martyrdom repeatedly in the presence of God.

He said that it was not possible to redress the sacrifices of the martyrs, but still, the policy formulated regarding the full support of the families of the police martyrs and all possible support and cooperation was being implemented.

Rasheed Apr 10, 2023 08:41am
Good news regarding police' victim families.
