KARACHI: President of People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, spoke on Sunday about the importance of the 18th constitutional amendment and the restoration of the 1973 constitution to its original form.

Zardari emphasized the importance of giving the parliament the authority to make decisions about the nation’s future.

Speaking on the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, Zardari congratulated the nation and reiterated PPP’s commitment to protect the constitution at any cost. He praised the constitution as a collective gift from the nation’s leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Zardari also paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the constitution.

Zardari recognized the efforts of PPP supporters or Jiyalas, who showed the way through their sacrifices during the dictatorship.

He paid tribute to all the political workers who made sacrifices and praised ‘Bhutto’s Ganj Shaheedan’ in Garhi Khuda Baksh as a beacon light for the democrats.

Zardari emphasized that the restoration of the 1973 Constitution in its original form was the main goal of Ms. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s life.

Zardari’s comments came amidst ongoing political and judicial crises in the country.

The restoration of the 1973 constitution in its original form is considered a significant achievement in Pakistan’s political history.