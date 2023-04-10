AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -10 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,546 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,037 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,885 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari reiterates commitment to protecting Constitution

NNI Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, spoke on Sunday about the importance of the 18th constitutional amendment and the restoration of the 1973 constitution to its original form.

Zardari emphasized the importance of giving the parliament the authority to make decisions about the nation’s future.

Speaking on the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, Zardari congratulated the nation and reiterated PPP’s commitment to protect the constitution at any cost. He praised the constitution as a collective gift from the nation’s leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Zardari also paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the constitution.

Zardari recognized the efforts of PPP supporters or Jiyalas, who showed the way through their sacrifices during the dictatorship.

He paid tribute to all the political workers who made sacrifices and praised ‘Bhutto’s Ganj Shaheedan’ in Garhi Khuda Baksh as a beacon light for the democrats.

Zardari emphasized that the restoration of the 1973 Constitution in its original form was the main goal of Ms. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s life.

Zardari’s comments came amidst ongoing political and judicial crises in the country.

The restoration of the 1973 constitution in its original form is considered a significant achievement in Pakistan’s political history.

Asif Ali Zardari Constitution PPPP Constitution of 1973

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Apr 10, 2023 10:48am
Mr. Zardari says the right thing but then goes on and does the opposite.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Zardari reiterates commitment to protecting Constitution

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire $400mn majority stake in Careem’s Super App

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Read more stories