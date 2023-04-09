Expert stresses need for conserving water

ISLAMABAD: There is a dire need for adopting innovative approaches for stopping excessive wastage of water and building dams, as Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis, according to an environmental and agriculture expert.

While talking to media personnel, Khan Faraz said the country is fast turning from a ‘water-stressed’ country into a ‘water-scarce’ one. The annual water availability has already fallen below 1,000 cubic metres per person.

He said that Pakistan is one of the 37 countries in the world having extremely high levels of water stress, a condition where the demand for water exceeds the water available or when poor quality restricts its use. The country is estimated to have ‘absolute water scarcity’ by 2025.

Pakistan will be ranked at the 23rd spot out of the 33 countries facing water stress by 2040, he added.

Water scarcity is increasing by the day, he said. It is estimated that in the next seven to eight years, the situation will worsen. Given the growing water scarcity, it is critical to understand the causes of and solutions to these issues.

Nature provides us with water through the water cycle. The process has been going on for millions of years. “All we have to do is, not to disturb this water cycle,” he added.

Khan Faraz recommended innovative approaches for solving the problems, including the drip irrigation technology, and building dams. “This can significantly improve the amount of water available for urban and industrial use,” he remarked.

“Also, there is a need for capacity building at local government level and in relevant departments so that they can function effectively to conserve precious water.”

