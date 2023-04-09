One killed as fire erupts at Karachi’s generator market

KARACHI: A fire erupted at a multi-storey building at New Challi in Karachi’s business district leave at least one dead and three unconscious on Saturday.

The fire first erupted at 9th floor of R K Square in New Challi generator market, which later spread to other floors of the building leaving a person dead by suffocation and another three persons were unconscious by smoke and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

“Fifteen persons have been rescued, while rescue operation has been underway to shift people trapped in the building to safety,” rescue officials said.

According to reports six fire tenders have been engaged in the firefighting operation at the building. A snorkel has also been deployed at the scene of fire for help in the rescue and relief operation.

In a fire incident in Karachi last year five siblings were burnt to death when some huts at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood were gutted in blaze. The blaze gutted five huts.

The fire was erupted due to electricity short circuit, resulting in the death of five minors in a hut at the time of the fire.