AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas drops on rising output

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slipped more than 6% to a one-week low on Thursday on rising output and forecast for milder weather and less heating demand.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 14.4 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $2.011 per million British thermal units. The contract has fallen more than 9% this week.

“April and May are shoulder-season months and usually see very low weather-related demand. With supply the highest it has ever been for this time of the year and storage ending the withdrawal season at near high end of the five-year range, we see the market being very over supplied at this time,” said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

“I really don’t see much upside for prices right now. I would be bearish in the near term until we see production start to come down significantly.”

Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 23 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 23.

That was slightly higher than the 21-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with 24 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 0 bcf.

“We favor price consolidation at least for the next week or two. If there is a surprise or a big shift in the weather models, then we will see a price break,” said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Freeport LNG’s export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.24 bcfd of gas on Thursday, slightly down from 2.26 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export. LNG plants can take in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Shell said it expects higher LNG output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading.

natural gas US natgas NYMEX

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas drops on rising output

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories