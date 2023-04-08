AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
World

US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2023 11:30am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.

US Navy US Fifth Fleet USS Florida guided missile submarine

US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

