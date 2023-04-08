AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
RDA inflows cross $6bn mark

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Inflows arrived through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) from overseas Pakistanis crossed the $6 billion mark in the first week of April.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday that cumulative inflows of RDA deposit reached $6.005 billion as of April 7, 2023

“Roshan Digital Account has reached a new milestone as the total inflows have crossed $6 billion,” the SBP said on its official Twitter handle and thanked overseas Pakistanis for their continuous trust in making the SBP’s RDA a huge success.

Inflows of foreign currency through RDA improved during the last two months as the SBP revised rates of the Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC) to make them more competitive. Approximately, some 60-65 percent RDA deposits were received in NPC as investment.

