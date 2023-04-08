PCB announces team management for NZ series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the player support personnel of the Pakistan men’s team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

As per announcement, ul Haq has been named manager, Grant Bradburn head coach, Abdul Rehman assistant to head coach, Andrew Puttick batting coach, Umar Gul bowling coach, Cliffe Deacon physiotherapist, Drikus Saaimon strength and conditioning coach, Talha Ijaz analyst, Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi media and digital manager, Major (retd) Azhar Arif security manager, Ammar Ahsan videographer, Dr Najeeb Soomro team doctor and Malang Ali is appointed as masseur

Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on April 11. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing, a PCB spokesman, said.

Series schedule (T20Is to start at 9 pm; ODIs to begin at 3:30 pm):

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

