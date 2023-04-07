NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

A National Security Committee meeting took place on Friday to hammer out issues impacting Pakistan including economic problem, increase in terrorism incidents and Punjab elections.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and it ended after three-hour long discussions, according to Aaj News. DG ISI and DG FIA attended the meeting along with federal ministers and cabinet members.

The meeting resolved to continue zero tolerance policy against terrorism and take actions against the menace.

It was earlier reported that internal security matters of Pakistan, economic conditions of the country and the Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab elections were discussed. Moreover, representatives from the Ministry of Finance also debated over availability of funds for elections.

The meeting is being held at a time when the country is facing serious economic and political crises, along with an imminent confrontation-like situation between the judiciary and the executive following the federal government’s refusal to accept the SC’s verdict by a three-member bench ordering that elections in Punjab take place on May 14.

More to follow