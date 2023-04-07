Alvi hosts Iftar reception for orphans

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday advised the children to work hard as it was inevitable to achieve progress and success in life.

The President, addressing an Iftar reception he hosted for the orphan children here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, urged them to inculcate in them the characteristics of compassion, love as well as showing respect to their elders, said a press release.

He told the gathering that in the Holy Quran, Almighty had asked for treating the orphan children well. He reiterated that hard work would open up new avenues for progress in their practical lives.

Drawing a similarity with Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), the President said the Holy Prophet had also lost his father in his childhood.

