AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Punjab Clean Air Policy approved

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday accorded approval to the ‘Punjab Clean Air Policy’ and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labour and other departments.

While chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office today, the CM also approved the ‘Punjab Plastic Management Strategy,’ which aims to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse.

Further, the institutional capacity of the line departments will be strengthened to ensure effective execution.

The CM emphasized the importance of raising public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management.

It was decided in the meeting that the line departments will prepare a working plan while the Punjab government will implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank.

The secretary environment protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.

Moreover, the CM visited Government Central Model School Rattigan Road, Lower Mall and reviewed educational facilities for the students being provided in the school.

The CM said, “We would restore repute and dignity of the Central Model School, which holds its distinctive history in the education sector. Making changes in the curriculum are necessary so as to improve educational standard of the school.”

The CM visited various classrooms, met with the students and talked with them. He questioned the students about their educational activities. He also inquired from the teachers about educational activities of the students.

The CM directed to further improve educational facilities for the students in the schools. He revealed that additional funds would be provided to improve educational facilities for the students in the government schools.

