AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 104,433 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,830 tonnes of import cargo and 35,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,830 comprised of 29,538 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,814 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 31,478 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,603 tonnes comprised of 35,175 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 428 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

—Nearly, 5481 containers comprising of 1870 containers import and 3611 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 746 of 20’s and 494 of 40’s loaded while 80 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 480 of 20’s and 1100 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 461 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Clarice, Solar Roma, Ren Jian 25 and Wawasan Topaz have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Independent Spirit, M.T.Mardan, Cape Fulmar, Cypress and Victory Light have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engage by 06 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, GSL Ningbo and Al-Areesh left the Port on Thursday morning, while another Container vessel, EM Astoria is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 148,022tones, comprising 103,550 tones imports Cargo and 44,472 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,895 Containers (2,279 TEUs Imports and 2,616 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a General Cargo carrier, AT Middle Bridge & another ship, Cosco America scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, 06th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability: study

In defying SC verdict, NA has gone too far?

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Stalled IMF bailout: NA panel seeks briefing from Dar

KSA commits financial support to help secure IMF deal: govt

Investment or deposit: Transfer of public moneys to other bank accounts banned

Levying IT on deemed rental income ‘illegal’: LHC

‘Overdue’ payments to Chinese IPPs: CPPA-G directed to prepare ‘innovative’ instrument

Read more stories