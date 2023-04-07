KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 104,433 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,830 tonnes of import cargo and 35,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,830 comprised of 29,538 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,814 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 31,478 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,603 tonnes comprised of 35,175 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 428 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

—Nearly, 5481 containers comprising of 1870 containers import and 3611 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 746 of 20’s and 494 of 40’s loaded while 80 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 480 of 20’s and 1100 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 461 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Clarice, Solar Roma, Ren Jian 25 and Wawasan Topaz have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Independent Spirit, M.T.Mardan, Cape Fulmar, Cypress and Victory Light have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engage by 06 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, GSL Ningbo and Al-Areesh left the Port on Thursday morning, while another Container vessel, EM Astoria is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 148,022tones, comprising 103,550 tones imports Cargo and 44,472 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,895 Containers (2,279 TEUs Imports and 2,616 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a General Cargo carrier, AT Middle Bridge & another ship, Cosco America scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, 06th April-2023.

