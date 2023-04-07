PAC asks PIA to stop recoveries from fake degree holders

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday asked the management of the PIA to stop recoveries from its employees who were inducted on fake degrees.

The committee met under chairman Noor Alam Khan. During the meeting, he said that the committee had reversed its decision of recoveries from the fake degree holders of the PIA on their requests. Member Committee Dr Mukhtar, however, opposed the decision of the committee and said that the committee should revisit its decision otherwise it would set a precedent.

