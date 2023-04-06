AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

  • Former premier says the decision will pit armed forces directly against not just the judiciary but also the nation
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2023 08:47pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday it is clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led federal government wants to get out of elections in any way possible, adding that the decision to call the National Security Committee meeting tomorrow is an attempt to use "security as a pretext" for the postponement of elections.

In a Twitter post, Imran said: "This will pit armed forces directly against not just judiciary but also the nation."

The former premier said that the government brought in an unconstitutional bill on Supreme Court and a National Assembly resolution against Judiciary to put off elections.

The statement comes hours after The NA passed a resolution rejecting the decision of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections to delay the case.

The resolution, which also urged the prime minister not to abide by the ruling, was moved by Balochistan Awami Party legislator Khalid Magsi.

“This house rejects the minority decision of the three-member bench and binds the prime minister and the cabinet not to implement the unconstitutional and unlawful decision,” Magsi said.

The resolution stated that the house considers the conduct of general elections simultaneously across the country as the solution to all the problems.

It also said the house was concerned about “interference in political matters” and that the judgments of the “minority” are creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for division in the federating units.

In its verdict on Tuesday, a three-judge bench declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional and ordered elections in Punjab be held on May 14.

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections and said the federal government has been asked to help with this, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet had also rejected the SC’s verdict, and declared that the decision was not “actionable.”

Imran Khan ECP Punjab elections

Comments

1000 characters

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

Read more stories