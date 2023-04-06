AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (11.54%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.92%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 12.1 (0.3%)
BR30 14,397 Increased By 62.5 (0.44%)
KSE100 39,717 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,762 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets decline as economic worries persist

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday in line with global shares as signs that the economic outlook is weakening spurred caution.

MSCI’s world equity index pulled further away from Tuesday’s almost seven-week highs, while Asia trade was thinned by holidays in Hong Kong and China.

Weak US economic data this week has exacerbated recession worries, taking the edge off recent stock market gains.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 5.2% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services, while Arabian Centres Co retreated 4.3% as the mall operator went ex-dividend.

In the previous two sessions, the Saudi index posted sharp gains after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to further cut oil production.

The surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group’s output targets could push oil prices towards $100 a barrel, setting the scene for another clash with the West, which is grappling with higher interest rates to tame inflation, analysts and traders said on Monday.

The Saudi market is at some risk of price corrections after its recent strong increases as traders move to secure their gains, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

OPEC+ Gulf markets Global shares MSCI

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets decline as economic worries persist

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories