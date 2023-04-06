AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
NETSOL 74.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.31%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.96%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (14.42%)
SNGP 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.69%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 107.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 13.8 (0.34%)
BR30 14,408 Increased By 73.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 39,822 Increased By 104.5 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,809 Increased By 47.5 (0.32%)
S&P, Nasdaq decline as recession worries mount

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday as a slew of weak economic data deepened worries that the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may tip the US economy into a recession.

Nvidia Corp was among top drags on the S&P 500, down 2.9%, after Alphabet Inc’s Google said the supercomputers it uses to train its artificial intelligence models were faster and more power-efficient than comparable systems from the chipmaker.

Major technology and growth stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc slipped between 1.5% and 4.0%.

On the data front, the ADP National Employment report showed US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March, adding to signs of a cooling labor market, following Tuesday’s weak job openings data.

Further, the Institute for Supply Management’s survey showed the services sector slowed more than expected last month on cooling demand, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to a near three-year low.

Earlier this week data showed falling factory orders and soft manufacturing activity.

Focus will now be on the monthly non-farm payrolls, a more comprehensive employment report, due on Friday for further clues on the state of the labor market.

“If we paint a broader picture of what’s happening in the economy right now, we’re looking at weakening labor data, inflation that is falling but is still stubbornly high,” said Brian Klimke, investment director at Cetera Investment Management.

“So it does appear that we are headed toward a recession.” With growing concerns about a worsening economic outlook following the recent turmoil in the banking sector, market expectations have shifted in favor of the US central bank hitting the brakes on its interest rate hikes.

Traders’ bets of a pause by the Fed in May stood at 60.5%, while odds of a 25-basis point interest rate hike was at 39.5%, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Defensive stocks such as consumer staples were in the green among major S&P 500 sectors, with healthcare and utilities hitting their highest in close to two months.

Keeping the Dow Jones afloat, Johnson & Johnson gained 3.3% after its $8.9-billion offer to settle talc-related lawsuits gained support of thousands of claimants, easing an overhang on its plans to list consumer health unit Kenvue.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80.99 points, or 0.24%, at 33,483.37, the S&P 500 was down 13.72 points, or 0.33%, at 4,086.88, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 145.17 points, or 1.20%, at 11,981.16.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq are now on track for their first weekly declines in four in the holiday-shortened week.

FedEx Corp rose 1.2% as the freight bellwether firm said it will fold its operating divisions into one organization as it steps up efforts to cut costs and increase efficiency.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 185 new lows.

