‘Increasing efficiency’: OGDCL partners with TMC

OGDCL has partnered with TMC (TallyMarks Consulting) as the implementation partner for the introduction of the SAP Ariba Sourcing Module with S/4HANA MM integration. The goal of this partnership is to streamline the procurement tender process and increase efficiency by automating the procurement lifecycle, stated a press release.

By using this new system, OGDCL can plan supplier interactions more effectively and execute supply chain administration in a more collaborative manner, the press release added.

“Additionally, intelligent data processing reduces the need for email and spreadsheet management, resulting in shorter cycle times and increased productivity.”

The SAP Ariba Sourcing Module also provides greater flexibility in dealing with supply chain volatility, allowing OGDCL to derive optimal award allocations and meet buyer commitments. With the support of TMC as the implementation partner, OGDCL is poised to further enhance its procurement process and drive greater operational efficiency.

The ceremony

The go-live ceremony was attended by several high-level executives from OGDCL and TMC, including TMC MD Abdul Haseeb and Project Manager Tayyab Abbasi, OGDCL MD Ahmed Hayat Lak, CFO Muhammad Anas Farook, ED Services Zia Salahuddin, CIO Kamran Yusuf Shami, and GM Treasury Nadeem Rizvi including other OGDCL as well as TMC team members.

The ceremony marked an important milestone for OGDCL, as the company aims to streamline its procurement process and drive greater operational efficiency through the use of this new system.

About OGDCL

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited was created under an Ordinance dated 20th September 1961. The Corporation was charged with responsibility to undertake a well thought out and systematic exploratory programme and to plan and promote Pakistan’s oil and gas prospects. It is the largest company in Pakistan in terms of market capitalization, and has repeatedly ranked among the Forbes Global 2000.

About supply chain

The Supply Chain Management Department plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of an organization’s operations and maintaining a healthy bottom line. It is a strategic function that focuses on the timely procurement of materials and services required to run the business effectively.

OGDCL’s supply chain

At OGDCL, the Supply Chain Management Department’s mission is to procure high-quality materials and services in a transparent and timely manner, while adhering to PPRA and other legal requirements. The department aims to achieve this at a competitive price, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s energy self-sufficiency by ensuring seamless operations. In pursuit of its mission, the Procurement Department strives for ongoing improvement and automation of the procurement process. This enables the department to purchase materials and services efficiently and effectively.