AVN 64.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.41%)
EPCL 48.07 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
HUBC 67.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 82.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
PPL 63.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.64%)
SNGP 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.66%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,723 Increased By 36.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 25.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TotalEnergies confirms deal with Iraq on $27bn energy project

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 12:48pm
Follow us

PARIS: French oil major TotalEnergies confirmed it had reached an agreement with the Iraqi government on a long-delayed $27 billion energy project, reviving a deal which Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment in the country.

The deal was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.

But it has been held up by disputes over the terms of the contract.

After the Iraqi government said on Tuesday it had agreed to take a smaller than initially demanded stake in the project of 30%, TotalEnergies said in a statement it would own a 45% stake, with QatarEnergy holding the remaining 25%.

The French company said the deal reached with the Iraqi government “is a strong and positive signal for foreign investment in the country.”

The Gas Growth Integrated Project aims to improve the country’s electricity supply, including by recovering flared gas on three oil fields to supply power generation plants.

TotalEnergies posts record $20.5bn net profit

TotalEnergies said it would in addition develop a 1 GW solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid, inviting Saudi company ACWA Power to join the project.

iRAQ TotalEnergies French company

Comments

1000 characters

TotalEnergies confirms deal with Iraq on $27bn energy project

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories