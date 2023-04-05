AVN 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
HUBC 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.11%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.82%)
OGDC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.6%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.38%)
SNGP 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 5.7 (0.14%)
BR30 14,320 Increased By 66.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 39,751 Increased By 64 (0.16%)
KSE30 14,781 Increased By 30.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Soaring prices dampen UK Ramadan celebrations

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2023 10:39am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Despite the enticing produce in their windows, Muslim-owned retailers on east London’s Brick Lane are unusually quiet as a cost-of-living crisis bites into Ramadan earnings.

The historic street is the hub of London’s Bangladeshi community, and normally a vibrant destination for shoppers during the Islamic holy month, which in Britain started on the evening of March 22.

But this year, Muslim and other customers are paring back on non-essentials, according to Taj Stores co-owner Jamal Khalique, who has had to put up his prices to keep pace with double-digit inflation.

“This makes it a bit more difficult for people already suffering from high costs of living,” said the 51-year-old, who sells everything from fresh produce and halal meat to South Asian sweets and snacks.

People are “purchasing what they need, necessities, not extra things like they normally do”, Khalique added.

Business is also depressed across the road at Rajmahal Sweets, which would normally be bustling with shoppers picking out Iftar treats to break the daily fast.

“People have no money because of this crisis,” said Rajmahal worker Ali, who declined to give his last name.

Customers who once bought two to three kilograms (4.4-6.6 pounds) now only purchase a half-kilo of offerings like jalebis – swirls of deep-fried batter soaked in syrup – and sugar-dusted Turkish delight.

England and Wales are home to nearly four million Muslims, and just under 40 percent of them live in the most deprived areas, according to census data released last year.

That makes the cost-of-living crisis particularly painful for communities such as those around Brick Lane, one of the poorest parts of London.

Supermarkets muscle in

A November 2022 survey by the campaign group Muslim Census found that nearly one in five British Muslims were relying on handouts from charitable food banks.

Saudi announces Ramadan to start Thursday

“It’s shocking to see how dependent people are becoming on food banks,” said Sahirah Javaid of Muslim Hands, a charity that runs two community kitchens in London and the English Midlands city of Nottingham.

“Food poverty makes Muslims unable to break their fast with their community,” she added.

Huzana Begum, 27, is one of those feeling the pinch.

“Before, if we brought £20 ($25) here, we would get everything. It’s very expensive now,” she said, browsing the shelves of Brick Lane’s Zaman Brothers store, boxes of spice mix in hand.

While Begum has tried to cut down on groceries in general, Ramadan poses a unique challenge.

Iftar meals after sunset bring together relatives and communities, and she is hosting and cooking for extended family including cousins.

That means spending rather than saving.

“We have a plan, me and my husband, every month we can save money from my work and from his salary as well. But this month, we can’t,” said Begum.

Independent retailers such as those on Brick Lane are seeing more competition from supermarket giants like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, which have been targeting Muslims with their own Ramadan ranges.

“We’ve been established since 1936, I’ve been in the family business for 34 years, and I’ve never felt hardship in my life. But I’m feeling it now,” he added.

“If this continues, God knows if we can carry on.”

Tesco Ramadan London’s Brick Lane Bangladeshi community Jamal Khalique UK Ramadan celebrations

Comments

1000 characters

Soaring prices dampen UK Ramadan celebrations

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories