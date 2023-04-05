Elahi warns govt of any adventure against CJP

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has warned that the nation will give a befitting response, if the government tries to do any adventure against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Terming the decision of the Supreme Court as victory for the Constitution of Pakistan, Elahi said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has saved the Supreme Court, the Constitution and democracy. The Chief Justice has etched his name in history and today the Supreme Court has buried the doctrine of necessity, he added.

Elahi said that the Chief Justice has fulfilled his right to be the guardian of the Constitution, the decision of the Supreme Court has raised the prestige of our judiciary in the whole world, today not only inside Pakistan, but also outside Pakistan are being celebrated.

