Coalition partners to take stock of situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the ruling coalition partners today (Wednesday) to deliberate upon the Supreme Court’s three-member bench’s decision, directing the government to provide all necessary assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

PML-N sources said that the meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House, would deliberate upon the overall political and economic situation of the country.

They said that parliamentary party leaders of the ruling coalition partners have been invited to the meeting in which the ruling coalition would chalk out its future strategy in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

