Prices of gold, silver at historic high

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Tuesday shot up to the historic highs on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices mounted by Rs5000 to the record highs of Rs214500 per tola, surpassing the previous historic highs of Rs210500 per tola on Jan 30, 2023.

The precious metal prices for 10 grams also surged to the new highs of Rs183900, up by Rs4288. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1982 per ounce.

Silver prices also hit the new records of Rs2450 per tola, up by Rs100 and Rs2100.48 per 10 grams, up by Rs85.74, traders said.

