Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive S&T, Miranshah Bill passed unanimously

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Tuesday, unanimously passed the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023.

The senate standing committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad and taking up the agenda item discussed the pros and cons of the bill.

The committee deliberated upon the bill to provide for the establishment of Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and passed it unanimously.

The bill was introduced on 30th March 2023 by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and referred to the committee for consideration and report.

During the first session of the meeting, the committee observed that the checklist leading to the establishment of the institute is either not complete or is not presented before the committee and directed the ministry to produce all the pre-requite document prior to its decision on passing of the bill.

The committee apprehended absence of the lease document or land agreement. The committee also inquired about the temporary arrangement made to initiate the institute till a regular building is established.

The ministry informed the committee that with the implementation of PC-1, all pre-requisite provisions will fall into place. The committee also inquired on the name of the building to which it was informed that the name is after a historical poet and scholar and hold deep sentiments for the people of that area.

The committee while reviewing the check presented before the members was apprised that the federal government through the Public Sector Development Programme (2022-23) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) approved a development project by the CDWP at the cost of 2000 ml for a period of 4 years.

The capital cost includes the renovation/rehabilitation of interim building, basic infrastructure, allied facilities, lab equipment etc. It was apprised that a modified PC-1 will be submitted to the Planning Commission for issuance of authorisation.

The HEC assured the committee that the initiation of classes will commence from Fall 2023. Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad also inquired on incorporating in the syllabus courses of Islamic studies including Seerat-Ul-Nabvi (PBUH). Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said that studies of advance technology and artificial intelligence should also be introduced as the need of the day.

The committee was attended by senators, Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, and Molvi Faiz Muhammad. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohsin Dawar, Member National Assembly, Executive Director (HEC) and other senior officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the HEC also attended the meeting.

