Apr 05, 2023
Huge quantity of smuggled goods seized

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DI&I), Customs, Karachi has seized huge quantity of smuggled goods worth millions. According to the details, the Customs team with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies has intercepted three passenger buses loaded with smuggled goods near Babar Kanta Haroonabad on secret information. The buses were reportedly traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

The buses were loaded with a large quantity of foreign-origin goods, including fabric, air conditioners, gutka and other miscellaneous items. The total value of the seized goods and buses is estimated to be Rs 77.4 million. The authorities have lodged an FIR in the Customs Court.

